Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $26,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

