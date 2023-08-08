The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.