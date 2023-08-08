Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.40 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,426 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

