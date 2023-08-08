Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,883 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,426. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

