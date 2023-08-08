Bailard Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,014 shares of company stock worth $15,895,918 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.31.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $422.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $437.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.