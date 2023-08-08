Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.