Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

