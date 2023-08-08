Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

