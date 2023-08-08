NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

