Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $53.73

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

