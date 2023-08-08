Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

