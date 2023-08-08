Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

