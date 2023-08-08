Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

