Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 156 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,096,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

