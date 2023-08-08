Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,122 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,718 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

