Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.44 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.