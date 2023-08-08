Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,497,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.65. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

