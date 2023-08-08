Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 148.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

