Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,704 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,528 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

