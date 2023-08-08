DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

