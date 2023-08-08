Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,528 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.