Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.73 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $28,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

