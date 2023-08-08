Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 44,673 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

