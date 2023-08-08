Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Aptiv stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

