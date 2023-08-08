Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

