Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $29,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $237.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

