Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $27,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after buying an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

