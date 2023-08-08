Bailard Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.