Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.