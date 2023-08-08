Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,426. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

