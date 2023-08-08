Bailard Inc. Invests $572,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

