Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

