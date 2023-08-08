Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,453 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

