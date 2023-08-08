Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 15,747 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,011 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 111,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $98,937,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

