11,544 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

