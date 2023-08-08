Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

