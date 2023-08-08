Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 3,114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44,485.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.