ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

