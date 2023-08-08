Financial Alternatives Inc Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Alternatives Inc lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

