Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,632,967 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

