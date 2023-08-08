Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

