Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 105.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

