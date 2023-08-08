Bailard Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

