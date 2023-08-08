Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

