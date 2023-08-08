Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,759 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $104.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

