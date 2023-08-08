Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,793 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

