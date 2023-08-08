Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $91.46

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ED opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

