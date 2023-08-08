Guardian Investment Management Sells 8,462 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

