Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

