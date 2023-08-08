Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

